Facundo Pellistri: Manchester United fans in awe of raw talent

Manchester United fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Facundo Pellistri‘s performance vs Derby in the club’s first pre-season friendly.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men ran out 2-1 winners thanks to a goal from the young winger and Tahith Chong.

Since it was just the first match since the break, the legendary Norwegian opted to hand most of his players 45 minute spells to make their impact.

It’s safe to say Pellistri made the most out of his minutes and did enough to impress both, the supporters and Solskjaer.

Hopefully the sensational teenager will get more opportunities to show what he’s worth and perhaps he will be a part of the first team for the next season.

https://twitter.com/ManUnitedMedia/status/1416756300646584321?s=20

https://twitter.com/Vintage_Utd/status/1416749610090082307?s=20

PELLISTRI MESSI COME OUTSIDE — Trey (@UTDTrey) July 18, 2021

Pellistri with a superb goal Great assist by Shoretire! — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) July 18, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Pellistri when it was believed he was set on a move to Alaves, though there was a delay in the loan happening just yet.

Perhaps the delay is down to Solskjaer wanting to see his player in action during pre-season first before making a decision.

There’s no doubt Pellistri is a special talent and so his future has to be handled with care.

The club must do what’s best for his development as there will be no point in keeping him on board just for him to warm up the benches.