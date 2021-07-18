Home » Jadon Sancho announcement: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains delay

Jadon Sancho announcement: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains delay

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has discussed what the hold-up has been in officially announcing Jadon Sancho‘s transfer.

The sensational Englishman was purchased from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the transfer window but there seems to be a delay in making it official.

Fans have already moved onto the next summer transfer saga in Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane but there have been whispers of concerns over what’s stopping the club from announcing Sancho.

It would take a massive hiccup for the versatile winger to somehow fall through given how everything has developed so far.

United have undoubtedly made Sancho their superstar signing of the summer and they are certainly planning a big announcement video.

The Peoples Person last cover Sancho news when it was clear he had passed his medical at the club before jetting off on holiday.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba previously got big announcement videos in what has become a trend of late in modern football.

Manchester United’s media and marketing department have put in plenty of work in the past and it has always been well-received by fans.

Given how Sancho has already left to go on holiday, whatever is going to be released must have already been recorded.

In that sense it adds up that the issue would be a paperwork one and not something to do with the player directly.

