Jadon Sancho announcement: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains delay

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has discussed what the hold-up has been in officially announcing Jadon Sancho‘s transfer.

The sensational Englishman was purchased from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the transfer window but there seems to be a delay in making it official.

Fans have already moved onto the next summer transfer saga in Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane but there have been whispers of concerns over what’s stopping the club from announcing Sancho.

It would take a massive hiccup for the versatile winger to somehow fall through given how everything has developed so far.

United have undoubtedly made Sancho their superstar signing of the summer and they are certainly planning a big announcement video.

Solskjaer says Sancho deal should be announced soon. Just some ‘paperwork’ to sort before it can be confirmed. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 18, 2021

Jadon Sancho will be “announced soon” by Manchester United. Solskjaer confirms: “There’s just some paperwork to sort”. 🔴 @samuelluckhurst #MUFC Been told Sancho contracts are ok and signed. It’s just one paperwork between Man Utd and BVB, but NO problem. Announcement is ready. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2021

Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc: “Sancho deal is done. Everything is settled and processed”, he told Ruhr Nachrichten. 🤝🔴 @BVBBuzz #MUFC In the next few days Manchester United will sign final clubs paperwork and then official announcement will take place. No problem. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2021

The Peoples Person last cover Sancho news when it was clear he had passed his medical at the club before jetting off on holiday.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba previously got big announcement videos in what has become a trend of late in modern football.

Manchester United’s media and marketing department have put in plenty of work in the past and it has always been well-received by fans.

Given how Sancho has already left to go on holiday, whatever is going to be released must have already been recorded.

In that sense it adds up that the issue would be a paperwork one and not something to do with the player directly.