Jesse Lingard: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Manchester United future

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Jesse Lingard is currently in his plans for the squad for the season.

The academy graduate was seen as surplus to requirements only in the second half of the last campaign but it seems the situation has now changed.

Lingard’s lack of minutes at United saw him leave his boyhood club for West Ham where he made the absolute most of his loan spell.

The versatile attacker did so well in London it earned him a recall to the England squad, though he failed to make the cut for the Euros in the end.

Many felt Lingard’s future would now be at West Ham as it appeared all parties wanted the deal to happen, though Solskjaer has thrown cold water on those reports.

Solskjaer on Lingard: "Jesse has come back, been bright, he wants to fight for his place. What he did towards the end of last season, that's the true Jesse. We lacked maybe some options at times. Jesse is in the plans at the moment."#MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) July 18, 2021

The Peoples Person previously wrote a piece on how Lingard could be caught in the middle of a transfer merry-go-round as there are many factors to consider in any deal.

Manchester United are believed to be keen on Declan Rice so a swap deal of sorts with a cash fee involved seemed to make the most sense.

However, West Ham have refused to play ball so far and so that has left the situation in a bit of a stalemate.

It’s possible Solskjaer’s denial of Lingard’s availability is to only make it clear to David Moyes that he won’t sell for cheap.

It’s likely if West Ham were serious and met United’s price tag then the talented Englishman would be on his way to London.