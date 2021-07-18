Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denies decision made about Marcus Rashford surgery

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that a decision has not been made for Marcus Rashford to undergo surgery on his chronic shoulder injury.

Previous reports claimed that Rashford had decided to have the surgery and would go under the knife at the end of this month, potentially keeping him out of action until the end of October.

But after today’s 2-1 friendly victory over Derby County at Pride Park, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer painted quite a different picture.

‘We are looking at the best options,’ Solskjaer said.

‘He went away to reflect on it a little bit. We have to take the best course of action for him and the club.

‘We are still addressing that with the experts.’

The comments suggest a rift between club and player, if The Athletic’s recent report is to be believed. Laurie Whitwell wrote:

‘That gap [between now and the surgeon’s availability at the end of the month] leaves room for further talks between club and player, and the prospect of an alternative approach being taken, but Rashford is said to be certain that surgery is the right option to take after a further consultation on Tuesday.’

If Rashford is to have the surgery, Anthony Martial’s recovery from injury is all the more important and the boss had a positive update in that regard, saying that both the Frenchman and Donny van de Beek should be back in training within a week.

Last season, United made a similar stand in cancelling knee surgery that Phil Jones required as they reportedly were hoping to sell him in the summer transfer window.

However, news leaked out of their plan and so there was no interest shown in the former England man, who then had to have the surgery during the campaign and missed the entire season recuperating.

Jones has not played since January 2020.

There has been some criticism in the media about United’s policy in regard to asking players to play through injuries and it would seem vital in this case that Rashford’s decision to proceed with the surgery is respected by the club for the long-term benefit of his career.