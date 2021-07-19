Bruno Fernandes cuts holiday short to train with former club



Manchester United midfield star Bruno Fernandes is training at his former club ahead of the new season.

The last time a player trained away from the club particularly at a different club saw them move to Inter Milan. That player being Lukaku, who felt his days at the club were over. But in this case, for Fernandes, the reasons are much more benign.

This time around, Fernandes has cut his holiday short so he can train again at his former club in Portugal, Boavista.

An article from the Daily Star reveals that despite his gruelling season and Euro 2020 campaign, the 26-year-old is no longer resting but in fact trying to build up his fitness again ready for the new season.

Fernandes didn’t enjoy the best of European Championship’s as his nation failed to make it to the final, after winning the competition in 2016.

Surprisingly he failed to score a goal or even assist in the competition and overall, it was a very underwhelming team performance.

As the rules state, every player needs a cooling down period after summer football, however, Fernandes has cut his short ahead of the pre-season.

Upon returning to Boavista where Bruno played in the youth teams from 2004 up until 2012, the club posted a video to Instagram with the caption “There is no love like the first”.

In the video,the attacking midfielder is seen completing a set of drills as he attempts to step up his personal pre-season training.

The club also said in the Instagram post “Don’t worry, he will arrive better” while tagging the official United account in the message.

Fernandes himself was also presented with his own No.8 jersey as what could be a parting gift from his former club, as he is now expected to leave Portugal and return back to England ready for the rest of the pre-season fixtures.

He won’t make it back for the next pre-season game against QPR, but he will then start to take part in the remainder of pre-season to be ready for the season’s opening Premier League clash vs. Leeds United on August 14th.