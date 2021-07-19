Carlo Ancelotti keen on bringing Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are interested in signing Diogo Dalot from Manchester United.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS (via Mundo Deportivo), manager Carlo Ancelotti is a keen admirer of the Portuguese and wants him at the club.

The 22 year old was high on his wish list at Everton, according to The Athletic, with the club eventually deciding to pull back on a formal bid.

Man United signed Dalot for a fee of £19 million in the summer of 2018. He was viewed as an exciting long-term prospect by former manager Jose Mourinho, with many clubs after him.

However, the arrival of Aaron Wan Bissaka in 2019 meant limited game time for the Portuguese.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hence decided to send him out on loan to AC Milan.

Making 33 appearances for the Rossoneri, he scored two goals and registered three assists.

His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Portugal national team for the European Championship.

Ancelotti has an abundance of options at his disposal at right-back. The likes of Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola and Lucas Vaquez are all quality names to choose from.

If the Spanish club decides to move any of them on, the signature of Dalot becomes a strong possibility.

The 22 year old is at the stage of his career where he requires regular game time. At Man United, he is not viewed as Solskjaer’s first choice.

Also, United are in the market for a right-back to challenge Wan Bissaka.

As per The Telegraph, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for Athletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, who himself is desperate to move to England.

If the strong links are to be believed, it could well point to an eventual sale of Dalot.