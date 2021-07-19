David De Gea and Dean Henderson to stay at Manchester United next season

David De Gea and Dean Henderson are battling it out for the goalkeeping position in Manchester United’ first team.

According to Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic, both the players are set to stay at the club for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

De Gea started last year’s campaign as the first-choice goalkeeper, with Henderson being used sporadically.

The Englishman got his chance for a run in the first team when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer granted De Gea extra time off for the birth of his daughter in March.

Henderson played 26 games in all competitions for United last season while De Gea appeared 36 times, including the Europa League final.

A decision was to be made by Solskjaer regarding who his first-choice goalkeeper would be for the next season, with the other likely to be sold.

The arrival of Tom Heaton from Aston Villa this summer added weight to the theory that one of De Gea or Henderson would leave to become an established starter elsewhere.

Heaton joined United as a teenager back in 2002. After a loan-filled spell, he finally got his chance to prove himself in a red shirt this season.

The Englishman signed a two-year contract until 2023 with an option for a further year.

After Man United’s win in the pre-season friendly against Derby County yesterday, Solskjaer praised the 35 year old goalkeeper.

“Tom was very positive. He’s here to give the other ones a bit of a challenge as well. He’s conducted himself so well throughout his career. I was just at the end of my career when he was coming up.”

“I’m so happy we have him. Tom wants to play. He’s been unlucky with the injury last year. I think he would have been in the England squad if not. He’s got those ambitions.”

Whitwell also mentions Wolverhampton Wanderer’s loan enquiry for Dean Henderson early this summer, which was declined.

Moreover, De Gea’s £375,000 per week contract makes it extremely difficult to find a suitor club.

It will be fascinating to see how Solskjaer manages to keep three top quality goalkeepers at the club, each vying for a place in United’s starting lineup.