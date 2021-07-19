Inter Milan join race to sign Man United’s Alex Telles

Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Manchester United’s Alex Telles.

The Brazilian’s signing from FC Porto by United last October appeared to be a very astute piece of business, costing the Red Devils just £15 million and strengthening the team at left-back, where Luke Shaw had been struggling for form.

However, the transfer seemed to unleash something in Shaw, who rose to become arguably the best left-back in the world last season, which in turn left Telles struggling for game time.

AS Roma recently made an offer to take the 28-year-old on loan to cover for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola, but the offer was declined by United.

Now, another Italian giant, Inter Milan, are making enquiries about the marauding flank man, according to Calciomercato.com.

‘In the last hours the return of Alex Telles is taking shape more and more,’ the outlet says, referring to the Brazilian’s previous employment at the San Siro in 2015/16 on loan from Galatasaray.

‘Inter are working on it, even if, at least numerically, they remain covered with Perisic – who remains transferable – and above all Dimarco, who has returned to base after a revelation season with Verona.’

Inter are also keen on supplementing the right side as well, with Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin the favoured option.

‘”Bellerin is a player we are following, but he is not our player so I cannot say any more on that as it would be disrespectful to do so,” Inter chief Beppe Marotta told Sky Italia (via Eurosport).

.

‘[As for Telles], I’m not ruling anything out, in football anything can happen. Right now we are focused on evaluating all the opportunities.’

If, like Roma, Inter are only interested in a loan deal, it is likely to be rejected by United, who will be left short of options should Shaw become unavailable for any reason.

However, any permanent transfer bid on or above the £15 million that United paid may present an interesting and tempting dilemma for the United hierarchy.