James Garner: Manchester United look to resolve prospect’s future

Manchester United are reportedly biding their time before making a decision on James Garner‘s short-term future.

The academy graduate is currently with the first team as they take part in their pre-season training and local tour.

United took on Derby in their first friendly of the summer and Garner played a part, getting roughly 45 minutes of football under his belt.

The young midfielder is one of the club’s highest-rated prospects and the hope is he can go the distance and establish himself as a first-team star.

However, given the number of midfielders currently at the club, many recognise he will have to go on loan to ensure his development continues.

Lots of clubs are interested in taking Garner on loan from #MUFC

Swansea are very keen, and Nottingham Forest would also like to take him back for the season. United will wait until everyone is back training before making a decision, but the club want to give James a new contract — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) July 18, 2021

The Peoples Person previously wrote a piece on the interest in Garner’s signature and the above explains why there’s been a delay in seeing him leave on loan.

It makes sense to allow as much time as possible to assess the English prospect ahead of the new season before deciding what level he should play at.

Many fans feel Garner is ready enough to play a part in a Premier League team and the experience would allow him to be ready for the season after next.

The clubs mentioned above are Championship clubs and although that is a step lower, he has performed well at that level before.

Garner’s long-term future should definitely be resolved before he departs as well as it would otherwise be difficult to negotiate terms.

There’s also the possibility he does too well on loan and so his wage requests may increase as well.