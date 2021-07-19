Raphael Varane transfer: Manchester United given hope in major deal

Manchester United are reportedly getting closer and closer to securing Real Madrid star Raphael Varane‘s signature.

The towering defender is believed to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first choice for the centre-back position but so far everything has been done cautiously.

United fans would undoubtedly love having the 28-year-old at the club as he’s seen as the ideal partner to Harry Maguire.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are inching closer to a deal with Varane every day.

It’s understood he prefers to join up with his new team right after his holidays are complete as he expects to be at Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United don’t expect his transfer fee to be an issue and are relaxed over the whole situation.

The Guardian claim Solskjaer’s side are preparing a bid for Varane after it became clear he would like to play in the Premier League.

The talented Frenchman’s personal terms aren’t believed to be a problem and United are willing to offer him a contract until 2026.

It’s understood they made contact with Madrid last week and talks were encouraging as Solskjaer waits to hear the result of talks between the player and his club.

ESPN report that the Red Devils will look to resolve the Varane situation first before moving on to other targets.

It’s believed once personal terms are sorted then the two clubs will negotiate a fee, with Real potentially being open to a €50m offer, though a compromise might be needed.

The Peoples Person previously wrote a piece on the possibility of Chelsea stepping in late to the race for Varane and potentially ruining Solskjaer’s side’s chances.