Saul Niguez considering options as Manchester United are not ruled out yet



Rumoured Manchester United target Saul Niguez is considering his options as he looks for a way out of his current side, Atletico Madrid.

In recent days, the Man United links have been quiet with a possible swap deal between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid regarding the players, Antoine Griezmann and Saul, taking centre stage.

The midfielder has a contract that runs until 2026. He has a market value of £34 million, however his release clause is £129 million and as such it seems very unlikely that someone will activate it.

As covered by The Peoples Person, reports of an exchange for the player have heated over the past week with the United links dying down a little and with swap deals between the two Spanish clubs becoming more likely.

However, it is now being reported by Spanish outlet as.com that Saul is actually keeping his options open and the United move isn’t quite “off” just yet.

The outlet conveys that “Saul will do with his future what is best for Saul” with Liverpool, who recently lost their main midfield man Wijnaldum and United, who have been looking at the Atletico player for a long time, both interested in the player.

From the player’s representative agency, Jonathan Barnett has told media that ‘nothing has been decided yet’ with many options still available for the Spaniard.

What does seem more likely though as talks rapidly progress is the swap deal with Barca but again, especially given the unresolved issue of Paul Pogba‘s future, one cannot yet completely rule out the Red Devils from trying to obtain the player.

Atleti returned for pre-season on July 7 and Saul has regularly trained with the team. However, on Wednesday, it was reported that he was training outside the group with the possibility of a transfer away from the club happening soon.

A new update from Norwegian journalist Jonas Adnan Giaever suggests that United have stepped in for Saul as talks with Barca are not progressing.

Being reported in Spain that Manchester United have stepped into the battle for Saúl Ñíguez as Barcelona and Atlético Madrid struggle to find an agereement on the trade that would send Antoine Griezmann the other way. United lead ahead of Liverpool, according to @FApor_elmundo https://t.co/fvqKgeFCOB — Jonas Adnan Giæver (@CheGiaevara) July 18, 2021

The journalist also goes on to say that United are ahead of Liverpool in the race at the moment.

United fans will now be eagerly waiting to see if negotiations with United advance as midfield reinforcements would be most welcome alongside the possibility of Raphaël Varane becoming a player for the club and with right winger Jadon Sancho‘s signing expected to be announced this week.

