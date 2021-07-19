Shola Shoretire blows past Derby County to excite Manchester United fans

Manchester United prospect Shola Shoretire has reminded fans just what he has to offer after his brilliant display vs Derby County.

The young winger was introduced to the first-team squad last season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to encourage the traditions and values of the club.

United have always placed an importance on blooding young players and the legendary Norwegian has never been afraid to do so.

Shoretire was one of the new faces around the squad last season and he has spent the summer being a part of the pre-season squad too.

There have been no real news in regards to a potential loan move this campaign but it’s easy to imagine that will be the goal.

Shola Shoretire’s game by numbers vs. Derby County [45 minutes played]: 94% pass accuracy

89% final third pass accuracy

29 total touches

3 attempted tackles

2 successful tackles

1 foul suffered

1 big chance created

1 assist An impressive start to pre-season. 💫 pic.twitter.com/0I760H33JP — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 19, 2021

The Peoples Person last wrote a piece on Shoretire when Solskjaer was heaping praise on him when he made his European debut vs Real Sociedad last season.

The sensational teenager obviously has some way to go before he can be a regular first-team member but his performances have always been encouraging.

If Shoretire can continue his steady rise then there’s no reason he could be a squad player in the season after next.

Juan Mata would have left the squad by then and the likes of Daniel James could see their spot under threat.

Shoretire is expected to have a bright future at the club and he certainly plays in the way Solskjaer likes.

Although the team is currently well-stocked in the flanks, that situation might change by the time he’s ready to make the step up permanently.