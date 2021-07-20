Donny van de Beek: Barcelona preparing loan swoop for Manchester United star

Barcelona have reportedly been linked with a shock swoop for Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford, making just three goal contributions in 36 appearances.

His failure to cement a regular place in the United line-up has led to near-constant speculation about his long-term prospects at the club.

And now, a report in Spain has suggested that Barcelona could look to entice him to the Camp Nou, in a player-exchange deal that would see Samuel Umtiti heading to Old Trafford.

Mundo Deportivo claims that the Catalan club view the move as a ready-made Plan B after their failed approach for Gini Wijnaldum.

The outlet also suggests that the Spanish club could circumvent their financial difficulties by negotiating a 12-month loan for the former Ajax ace. There’s no mention of an option to buy.

Van de Beek has been linked with a host of potential moves, both home and abroad, over the last few months.

Earlier in the window there was talk of an eye-catching player-exchange involving Juventus’ former United icon, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dutchman was even briefly linked with a surprise move to English rivals, Arsenal.

Despite the persistent rumours, Reds’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently hinted that Van de Beek remains in his plans for the forthcoming season.

Solskjaer said: “You’ve not experienced Manchester United until you’ve scored in front of the Stretford End”, something he suggested his flagging maestro would enjoy next season.

Much might end up depending on Paul Pogba, whose future has also been the subject of heightened speculation lately.

It seems implausible that United would sanction the loss of two creative sparks in one transfer window, so Pogba’s mooted departure could signal an extended stay for his misfiring teammate.

Additionally, there has been talk of a formation change, with Solskjaer said to be toying with a move to a more attacking 4-3-3.

It’s a structure that suited Van de Beek at Ajax and could help the attacking ace to rediscover his mojo in front of a packed Stretford End.