Eduardo Camavinga: Rennes president insists ‘he wont leave for nothing’

The president of Stade Rennais FC, Nicolas Holveck, has provided an update on midfielder Eduardo Camavinga amid reports of a potential move to Manchester United this summer.

The above Tweet was translated to: “Eduardo Camavinga? Everything is open, either for a possible departure, or to extend it. He won’t leave for nothing. We had a lot of discussion, but nothing is being done one way or the other.”

In a recent interview with French radio station RMC Sport, Holveck reiterated that there was no decision made yet.

All the possibilities were open concerning the future of the 19 year old.

However, he also mentioned that the club would not let the midfielder leave on a free next season.

Rennes have reportedly set a price tag of €40 million, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain well ‘positioned’ according to Fabrizio Romano (via Twitch).

The above Tweet was translated to: “Rennes claims 40M€ to let Eduardo Camavinga go. PSG and Manchester United are positioned.”

The Red Devils are in the market for a midfielder this summer, and the Frenchman is one of the options under consideration by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester Evening News claim that reports of any imminent approach for Camavinga were inaccurate. United would be looking to buy a more ‘attainable’ option.

Camavinga has already made 82 appearances for Rennes, including four in the Champions League last season. He registered two goals and five assists for the Ligue 1 side.

The teenager’s impressive performances earned him a place in the national team.

He became the second-youngest player in Les Bleus’ history when making his international debut in a 4-2 Nations League win over Croatia last September and has since earned two more caps for his country, scoring one goal.

The player reportedly prefers a move to Real Madrid, claim magazine MadridistaReal.

The Spanish club is well aware of the player’s intentions and plans to sign him on a free in 2022.

Due to their financial crisis, Los Blancos are unwilling to spend large amounts of money this transfer window.

It is understood that Camavinga would be prepared to wait a season for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.