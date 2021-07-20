Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United shirt number revealed in leaked images

Jadon Sancho will wear the famous No.7 shirt at Manchester United after leaked images on Pro Direct Soccer confirmed it ahead of his official unveiling by the club.

After a pursuit that lasted two rollercoaster years, Man United have finally agreed to sign Sancho.That much has been in the public sphere for about two weeks. The signing led to speculation about what number the wing wizard would wear. And it seems like we finally know.

According to leaked images on Twitter, the former Dortmund ace won’t be making his debut in just any old squad number.

He’s going to wear the fabled number 7.

Best, Robson, Cantona, Beckham, Ronaldo and Owen (OK, you can ignore that last one). The list goes on.

It’s the shirt that takes great players and makes them into legends. And it now belongs to United’s new £73m signing from Germany.

It’s a huge amount of pressure but the England man seems to have the talent and maturity to make it his own.

What this means for Edindon Cavani is anyone’s guess. It’s possible that the Uruguayan gets the number 9 and Martial endures another season of mooching grumpily in the shadows.

Whatever the repercussions, it’s a huge vote of confidence from Ole Gunnar Solskajer for a player who seems to have all the qualities of a typical, flying United winger.

It’s a hugely enticing prospect and fans can be forgiven for lapsing into daydreams about our new number 7 tying opponents in knots in homage to the legends of days gone by.

Roll on August.

