Kieran Trippier: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Manchester United support for signing

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has the green light to sign Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier.

The experienced Englishman is believed to be one of the club’s targets for the summer transfer window as they look to bolster their squad.

Trippier would add depth, and more importantly, competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has hardly had a moment to rest since arriving from Crystal Palace.

There’s no doubt the young full-back is the future for United but the feeling is that he needs a push to get to the next level.

The Atletico Madrid man may not be the priority of the summer but many fans agree with the club’s decision to target him.

According to Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer has support in his bid to sign Trippier, with even the Red Devils’ current England internationals giving glowing endorsements of him.

With the legendary Norwegian not being all too happy with Wan-Bissaka’s attacking output, it’s believed the former Tottenham Hotspur man also asked those players about the club.

The Peoples Person last wrote a piece on Trippier when it appeared as though Atletico were lining up his replacement in Norwich’s Max Aarons.

Manchester United themselves were believed to be keen on him too but it appears their attention is more on the older player.

After all, Solskjaer won’t want someone to completely take over from Wan-Bissaka and instead would want someone who could provide healthy competition.

The former Crystal Palace man has certain areas in his game that need improvement, such as defensive awareness and attacking prowess.

However, his strengths are obvious and it’s difficult to think of a defender in the league who is better than Wan-Bissaka in defending one v one situations.