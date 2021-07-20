Luke Shaw: Manchester United man keeps injury under wraps

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has reportedly been carrying a secret injury that may disrupt his pre-season plans.

The sensational Englishman has enjoyed a meteoric rise in his career, culminating in him scoring his country’s goal in the Euros final vs Italy.

He may have been unable to help them see the win through but personally, he has undeniably had the best season of his professional time in football.

Shaw went from being further down in the pecking order than Brandon Williams to undisputed, undroppable first-choice left-back.

Lots has been said about his resurgence and the hope is he can carry on his remarkable form in the next campaign too.

According to The Telegraph, Shaw suffered a broken ribs injury in the famous win over Germany but he played through the pain barrier nonetheless.

The Red Devils’ staff have yet to assess the talented defender as he left straight after the Euros to go on holiday and hasn’t been a part of pre-season yet.

As such, there’s no telling what the extent of the damage was and Shaw’s fitness won’t be cleared up until he’s back at Carrington.

Luke Shaw rib fracture ♦️Suggests its non displaced (cracked). Painful but can play thru w/ pain injection (intercostal block). Usually also padded. This appears to be just taped

♦️Risk it becomes displaced, can injure internal organs #EPL #MUFC @UtdDistrict @utdarena #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/qXQMV29awr — InjuryMechanisms (@IMechanisms) July 20, 2021

The hope is the above is true and Shaw’s fractured ribs can heal naturally, meaning the time he’s away on holiday will be part of his recovery itself.

The Peoples Person previously wrote a piece on just how amazing the left-back had been for club and country over the past season, which a stunning statistic proved.

If Manchester United hope to enjoy any success during the upcoming campaign then there’s no doubt Shaw will be crucial to it.