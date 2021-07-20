Manchester United and Real Madrid close to agreeing deal for Raphael Varane

Manchester United and Real Madrid are close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Raphael Varane.

According to the magazine MadridistaReal, it is a matter of hours before a deal is struck between the two clubs. Varane is excited about a new challenge but wants to leave respectfully.

🚨⚪ Info MR: es cuestión de horas que United y Madrid lleguen a un acuerdo para el traspaso de Varane. El francés se va, pero quiere hacerlo de manera agradable y muy agradecido al club y al madridismo. pic.twitter.com/2W960Bm94w — MadridistaReal (@RMadridistaReal) July 20, 2021

As reported by Fabrizio Romano later last night, the player wants to join Man United, and his agents have made his desire to leave clear to Madrid.

Raphaël Varane and his agents confirmed to Real Madrid his desire to try a new experience in the Premier League. He’ll be respectful waiting for the club agreement – but he wants Man United. 🔴 #MUFC Varane also confirmed to Man Utd he’d be ‘ready’ to accept their contract bid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021

The 28-year-old is said to be manager Ole Gunnar Solskaer’s first choice to partner Harry Maguire in defence.

After United’s 2-1 friendly win over Derby County, the manager was quizzed about the signing of Jadon Sancho.

“I will talk about players when we sign them, not while they’re at another club”, Solskjaer said.

When asked about Varane, he replied: “Same again!”

The 2018 World cup winner has been an integral part of the Los Blancos defence for the last eight years.

His partnership with Sergio Ramos has been the foundation of Madrid’s success.

After ten years at the club, Varane is looking for a new challenge as per The Guardian. He has refused to sign a contract extension and is assessing his options elsewhere.

It is understood that personal terms between him and Man United are not an issue, with a proposed contract until 2026.

Another outstanding claim from MARCA’s Deputy Director Carlos Carpio mentions that Varane will join the Red Devils this week.

The player was close to leaving Spain two years ago but was convinced to stay by the return of Zinedine Zidane.

With 12 months remaining on his contract, the Spanish side would be willing to cash in. The deal could be completed in a “matter of days”, according to MARCA.