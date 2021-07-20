Paul Pogba to PSG: Manchester United star close to transfer

Manchester United are reportedly closer to losing Paul Pogba to PSG than perhaps originally anticipated.

The sensational Frenchman’s future is very much up in the air and reports coming from his home country seem to clash against those coming from England.

The French media appear adamant Pogba will join PSG this summer whereas the English media have been more measured and relaxed over all the news.

Leonardo rêve d’attirer Paul Pogba 🇫🇷, qui est tenté par le challenge du PSG. Il y a des échanges depuis des semaines avec Mino Raiola. Prix : autour de 50 M€. Quelques ventes pourraient faciliter le deal. (L’ÉQUIPE) 🔴🔵 — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) July 20, 2021

The above Tweet translates to: “Leonardo dreams of attracting Paul Pogba, who is tempted by the challenge of PSG. There have been discussions for weeks with Mino Raiola.

Price: around 50M€. A few sales could make the deal easier.”

According to Canal Supporters, PSG want to bring in a world-class midfielder and have targetted Pogba as their first choice and Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga as their backup option.

It’s claimed an agreement is close for the Red Devils star who has been convinced by the Ligue 1 side’s ambitions in the transfer window and now sees joining them as a priority.

The report further states Pogba will be made the third-highest paid player behind Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe and he hopes to convince the club to part ways.

It also states Manchester United actually want between €70m-€80m for the former Juventus man though how it’s all broken down remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Manchester Evening News claim Pogba’s future hasn’t been sorted out yet and there have been no serious enquiries for his signature so far.

The Peoples Person previously covered a reported that claimed United had joined the race for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar as they have him lined up as the replacement for the World Cup winner.