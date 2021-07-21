AC Milan prepare new bid for Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

AC Milan are looking to extend Diogo Dalot’s loan for another year.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian giants are preparing a new and improved bid for the 22 year old.

Manchester United are said to want around €4-5 million as a loan fee, including an option to buy.

AC Milan are preparing a new bid to Manchester United for Diogo Dalot. Loan with buy option to be offered again – but improving the loan fee 🔴 #MUFC #ACMilan Man Utd want around €4/5m loan fee + buy option included. Ancelotti loves him but Real Madrid not an option, as of now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti is a keen admirer of the player, but there have been no negotiations between Real Madrid and Man United.

The Portuguese spent last season on loan at Milan, and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, he’d like to return to the San Siro.

Making 33 appearances for the Rossoneri, he scored two goals and registered three assists. His solid performances for the Serie A club earned him a call up to the national side for the European Championship.

However, contrasting reports in Italy, as per Calciomercato, claim that Man United prefer a loan with an obligation to buy at around €20 million.

The ‘option to buy’ clause offers United no certainty, which is likely why the club is pushing for a small fee upfront.

The 22 year old remains a priority for Milan, but the club is looking at possible alternatives. Real Madrid’s Alvaro Odriozola and Tottenham’s Serge Aurier are among the names mentioned.

Also, Man United are strongly linked to Athletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, who is desperate to return to England as per The Telegraph.

Dalot is not viewed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first choice at right-back, and the arrival of Trippier would mean lesser game time for the Portuguese.

If Milan can submit an acceptable offer, United would be open to selling.