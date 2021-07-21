Declan Rice has new price tag as Manchester United transfer interest remains

Manchester United have reportedly been given a boost in their race for West Ham star Declan Rice as uncertainty over his future continues.

The superb midfielder is said to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s wishlist for the summer transfer window.

United are believed to be keen on boosting their options in midfield and providing better protection for their defence.

This has led to names like Atletico Madrid’s Saul, Wolves’ Ruben Neves, Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, and Rice all linked to a potential move to Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba‘s uncertain future has also become a factor in the Red Devils’ desire to bolster their engine room.

Declan Rice would reject a third contract offer from West Ham and wants to be made aware of any bids made for him. West Ham would have to have a serious think about any bids over £60m #mulive [@Matt_Law_DT, @LondonBluePod via @siphillipssport] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 21, 2021

The Peoples Person last wrote a report on Rice when it was claimed West Ham were planning on using funds freed up by Felipe Anderson’s sale to hand the talented Englishman a new deal.

His apparent refusal to renew his contract is already a good sign if Manchester United push towards signing him.

Another good sign is the drop in price tag as previous reports claimed £100m would be needed and then that fee became £80m and now it seems around £60m would do the job.

£60m is perhaps still a little too high for United’s liking but it could be easily resolved if they end up moving on a few players.

A right-winger and a centre-back are reportedly the positions that will take up the bulk of the transfer budget and anything else will depend on player sales.

With Jadon Sancho already wrapped up for around £70m and Raphael Varane being worked on for around £40m then it makes sense why Rice’s price tag is a bit tough to swallow.