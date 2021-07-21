Everton join the list of clubs interested in Jesse Lingard



Premier League club Everton have now joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Just last week, The Peoples Person reported that Atletico Madrid also entered the race to sign the 28-year-old star.

With just one year left on his contract, Man United will be eager to sell or give a new contract to Lingard to ensure he doesn’t leave the club on a free transfer.

So far, nothing has been rumoured or reported in regard to whether the player is unhappy at the club or whether he would accept a new contract if offered one.

However, there are a lot of clubs wanting to sign Lingard this summer as the player looks to secure his long term future.

According to The Sun, Everton has joined the list of clubs interested in signing the player this summer.

It has always been known that David Moyes would love to take the player back at his club West Ham United but as stated by the article, his former club Everton are also keeping tabs open on the player.

The Sun reports that their new boss, Rafa Benitez, has made it his priority to strengthen the wide areas to help provide more ammunition for striker Dominic Calvert Lewin.

However, Lingard isn’t the only player that Rafa is looking into after securing Andros Townsend on a two-year contract.

The other player is Burnley’s Dwight McNeil, who also enjoyed a blistering campaign last season.

Interest is high in Lingard after a very successful spell at West Ham where he enjoyed an excellent run of form, scoring nine goals in just 16 appearances.

The Englishman even appeared in the preliminary European Championships squad after not receiving a call up during the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after last weekend’s game against Derby County that Lingard was in his plans going forward, which could hint at the managing giving a new contract to the player.

United currently remain in a good position over Lingard’s future, however things could change once the summer transfer window closes if he doesn’t sign a new contract.