Man United lead the race to sign Ruben Neves

Manchester United are now in pole position to sign Wolves’ Ruben Neves, according to a new report.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the club over the last year but after Wolves failed to qualify for Europe this time around and with the loss of Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo, the player could now be ready to move to a bigger stage.

A holding midfielder is thought to be one of United’s priorities and with West Ham slapping an £80-£100m price tag on top target Declan Rice, the Red Devils are forced to look for less expensive alternatives.

Arsenal were believed to be leading the hunt for the Portuguese international, but Talk Sport claim than United have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals.

‘Man Utd move ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Ruben Neves,’ the outlet Tweeted this afternoon.

‘Wolves are willing to sell the Portugal international for a fee of £35m. – talkSPORT understands.’

Landing a player of Neves’ calibre at such a low price would be an excellent coup for United’s director of football, John Murtough.

Arsenal’s Edu was believed to be in dialogue with Neves’ agent, Jorge Mendes, but it would appear, if Talk Sport are correct, that United have nudged ahead.

Neves is a slightly different style of defensive midfielder to West Ham’s Rice, being less inclined to sit in front of the defence. However, he is also able to score goals and has a greater passing range than the England man.

It would be an extremely popular signing with the Old Trafford faithful and funds could potentially be raised with outgoing transfers such as those rumoured to be in the pipeline for Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot.

There has also been interest from Leeds in Daniel James and from various clubs for Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek.