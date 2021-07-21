Man United set Paris Saint Germain £68 million asking price for Paul Pogba

Rumours that Paul Pogba is close to joining Paris Saint Germain are rife at the moment but their credibility is something that bears close inspection.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer and whilst he reportedly preferred a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus, neither look likely this summer, leaving PSG as the only really feasible suitors.

The Peoples Person reported yesterday that a story coming from French site canal-supporters.com claimed that a deal is ‘close’ at a fee of ‘around €50 million’ (£43m).

This has flown around the English press like wildfire despite the fact that the major French outlets, such as l’Equipe, Get French Football News and Le Parisien have been quiet on the subject.

Additionally, reputable British outlet The Athletic recently claimed that Pogba was not keen on a move to PSG.

Today, Canal Supporters have updated the story and changed the narrative somewhat.

They are still claiming that ‘an agreement is close between PSG and Pogba’ before adding some specific figures.

‘The capital club has targeted two options to strengthen its midfield, two players with only one year of contract: Paul Pogba (28) as plan A, Eduardo Camavinga (Stade Rennais, 18) as plan B if negotiations with the Manchester United player fail.

‘According to our information, exchanges are progressing in the right direction between PSG and the Pogba clan, to the point where an agreement is close to being reached.

‘He now wants to join Paris Saint-Germain as a priority. We can also tell you that from a salary point of view, “le Pioche” could become the third highest paid player in the squad behind Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé (in case of contract extension).

‘It will now be a case of convincing Manchester United to part with one of their best, which will not be easy. Despite the prices indicated in some media, we are able to confirm that the Mancunian leaders will ask much more for their midfielder.

‘The first echoes evoke a sum which would vary between 70 and 80 million euros [£60m – £68m] with bonus. It remains to be determined what will be the fixed amount and the variables’

There is also the issue, as has been reported elsewhere, that due to FFP rules, PSG would have to sell before they buy any more players this summer anyway. That could be resolved in one fell swoop were Kylian Mbappe to set sail for Real Madrid, but it would be comnplicated otherwise.

Finally, it would not be the first time that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, would have ‘leaked’ or fed a story to further his client’s interests and drive up the contract offer that United are negotiating for Pogba to stay.

Time will tell on this one but as things stand, the odds are slightly in favour of the source being mischief-making by someone rather than this being a serious development in this long and drawn-out saga.