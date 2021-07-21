Manchester United open to selling midfielder Andreas Pereira

Manchester United are open to the prospect of selling Andreas Pereira this summer if an acceptable bid is made.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club’s academy in 2011, spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Lazio, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

He has now returned to Old Trafford ahead of the new campaign and, as he often does in pre-season, looked impressive in the 2-1 friendly victory over Derby County on Sunday.

According to Manchester Evening News, Man United are willing to let the Brazilian leave if the right offer arrives.

However, it appears another season-long loan is the more likely option for Pereira, who is contracted to the club until 2023.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well decide to keep the player if the club does not bring in any additional midfielder this summer, which feels increasingly likely.

The club is currently preoccupied with its pursuit of Raphael Varane, after which they will probably pursue an out-and-out striker to support Edinson Cavani.

Should Paul Pogba leave the club as well, as reports continue to suggest he might, Pereira’s energetic influence in the midfield may become important for Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss used Pereira often during the 2019-20 campaign, with the latter making 40 appearances in all competitions.

However, following three loan spells at different clubs, there are doubts surrounding Pereira’s ability to bring the precision and accuracy demanded by Solskjaer’s system.

Having made his debut six years ago, Pereira has only delivered in flashes – and mostly in pre-season games.

You get the sense that this campaign is his final chance if United haven’t decided to offload him elsewhere already.