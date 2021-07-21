Manchester United set to sign academy star Ethan Ennis from Liverpool

Manchester United are set to swoop for Liverpool’s highly rated academy star Ethan Ennis according to the Liverpool Echo.

The 16 year old attacking midfielder made eight appearances for Liverpool’s u18s last season, including an impressive hat trick against Sutton United in the FA Youth Cup.

Keen to keep Ennis, Liverpool offered the youngster scholarship terms but they have been turned down with Manchester United and Chelsea strongly chasing his signature.

A recent visit to Chelsea’s training ground Cobham looked to suggest a move to Chelsea was on the cards but “reports emerging on Sunday suggest the Runcorn-born midfielder is in fact close to agreeing a switch to United.”

Capable of playing across the attacking line, Ennis’ eye for goal saw him net five goals in just 358 minutes at u18s level.

Demonstrated in his FA Youth Cup display against Sutton United, the youngster has impressive movement in the box.

The footage shows him finding his way to the back post to head home his first and later tapping one in from a similar position.

It is not just fox in the box traits he possesses though, as he rounded off his hat trick with a driving inside run from the left before slotting home in the bottom corner.

Ennis will be joining a deep pool of attackers at United, including Charlie McNeill, who made a similar cross rival switch last season.

The potential move initially came to light at the end of May through Manchester United youth insider @jb_8521 who hinted of a signing that would cause furore among opposition supporters, similar to McNeill’s move.

I'm not going to put up the name until it's done but United are close to agreeing a deal for an u16 player that will piss off opposition fans as much as Charlie McNeill's signing did last year — jb8521 (@jb_8521) May 28, 2021

Ennis will be keen to replicate McNeill upon the move as well after McNeill set new records in the last campaign with 25 goals in 25 appearances for the u18s.

Other potential academy signings include Karoy Anderson, a central midfielder from Charlton Athletic who has been linked by youth insiders on twitter.