Manchester United step closer to Raphael Varane transfer from Real Madrid

Manchester United’s transfer of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane is reportedly closer than ever before.

Fans have been excited all week and have been trying to wait patiently for the news of the talented Frenchman’s arrival.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targetted Varane for the centre-back position and has gone all out in his attempts to sign the player.

There has been no hesitation over first-choice targets and supporters have no doubts the World Cup winner is the ideal signing.

A transfer of such a magnitude was always going to be complicated but the hope is that things are finally progressing positively.

📝 — Manchester United have been negotiating with Varane for some time and are close to reaching an agreement on personal terms. Real Madrid have allowed United to negotiate these as they can't compete with what United are offering to Varane #mufc #mujournal [@elconfidencial] https://t.co/3SQ1s08LUl — United Journal (@theutdjournal) July 21, 2021

According to AS, Madrid have been forced to sacrifice Varane due to their need to balance the financial books.

It’s believed the deal will be done for between €50m-€55m and AS have describe the transfer completing as ‘almost a fact’.

The report also claims it’s just a matter of hours before everything happens as Varane doesn’t want to begin pre-season in Madrid and would rather be with the Red Devils.

AS also state that Zinedine Zidane’s departure has been decisive and that the La Liga giants have made the towering centre-back feel pushed out.

It’s understood during informal talks Real had asked for €70m and Manchester United were only open to €45m plus five more in variables, though they’re now gearing up to make a first formal offer.

