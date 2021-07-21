Home » Manchester United step closer to Raphael Varane transfer from Real Madrid

Manchester United step closer to Raphael Varane transfer from Real Madrid

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United’s transfer of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane is reportedly closer than ever before.

Fans have been excited all week and have been trying to wait patiently for the news of the talented Frenchman’s arrival.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targetted Varane for the centre-back position and has gone all out in his attempts to sign the player.

There has been no hesitation over first-choice targets and supporters have no doubts the World Cup winner is the ideal signing.

A transfer of such a magnitude was always going to be complicated but the hope is that things are finally progressing positively.

According to AS, Madrid have been forced to sacrifice Varane due to their need to balance the financial books.

It’s believed the deal will be done for between €50m-€55m and AS have describe the transfer completing as ‘almost a fact’.

The report also claims it’s just a matter of hours before everything happens as Varane doesn’t want to begin pre-season in Madrid and would rather be with the Red Devils.

AS also state that Zinedine Zidane’s departure has been decisive and that the La Liga giants have made the towering centre-back feel pushed out.

It’s understood during informal talks Real had asked for €70m and Manchester United were only open to €45m plus five more in variables, though they’re now gearing up to make a first formal offer.

The Peoples Person last wrote a piece on Varane when it was claimed, once again, that his transfer to Old Trafford was just a matter of hours.

Latest Top Stories...

AC Milan prepare new bid for Manchester United’s...

Teden Mengi could move on loan to Derby...

Man United lead the race to sign Ruben...

Manchester United submit ‘concrete’ offer for Bayern Munich’s...

Everton join the list of clubs interested in...

Man United set Paris Saint Germain £68 million...