Manchester United submit ‘concrete’ offer for Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer next summer.

According to the German sports magazine SportBild (via Goal), the Red Devils have submitted a concrete offer to his agents exceeding the Bundesliga champions’ current proposal.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are closely monitoring the situation of Leon Goretzka at Bayern Munich, according to Bild 👀 He could be signed on a free transfer next year if his current deal runs out. pic.twitter.com/45Ecw4IgnQ — Goal (@goal) July 21, 2021

Man Utd have submitted a contract offer to Leon Goretzka for the end of the season, according to Sport Bild. His current Bayern Munich contract expires in 2022 and he has history, running down his Schalke contract to join Bayern. #MUFC #FCBayern — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 20, 2021

Goretzka has been offered €10-12 million (around £8.5-£10m) by Bayern to extend his stay, but he is looking for a significant wage package of €20m (£17.5m) to match Leroy Sane’s salary.

The 26 year old has a year remaining on his contract and is ‘irritated’ with the stall in negotiations with Bayern.

The club does not want to lose its star man but is reportedly not willing to pay over the odds due to the player’s poor injury record.

Goretzka has been an integral part of this Bayern side. His partnership in midfield alongside Joshua Kimmich has formed the foundation of the club’s recent success.

The German midfielder registered eight goals and nine assists in the 32 games played for The Bavarians last season.

United, however, face stiff competition for his signature with Real Madrid and Barcelona among other interested clubs.

The Red Devils are in the market for a central midfielder.

The future of Paul Pogba at the club is uncertain. French outlet Canal Supporters claim that the Frenchman is close to agreeing on a deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer is looking to bring in a midfielder this window to adopt a more front-footed playing style.

There is an interest in Eduardo Camavinga, Declan Rice and Saul Niguez, but the attainability of any of the three remains doubtful.