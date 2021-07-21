Ruben Neves: Manchester United target’s sensational numbers are encouraging

Manchester United fans have been getting excited over new links with Wolves star Ruben Neves and it looks like they have good reason to.

The Portuguese midfielder is an established Premier League player who has consistently impressed since making the jump up from the Championship with his current club.

In fact, Neves has consistently been linked with a move to a top-six side such as Manchester City but a transfer never materialised.

United have never really been seriously linked with the talented playmaker but it seems their search for a bargain midfielder has led them to him.

Neves is now believed to be a pretty solid target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his £35m price tag seems pretty doable.

Rúben Neves p90 since making his PL debut: 61.13 attempted passes

50.08 successful passes

18.07 attempted long passes

13.66 successful long passes

10.06 passes into the final third

8.35 ball recoveries

2.29 tackles

2.00 interceptions Strong numbers with and without the ball. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/eX58LiwxLk — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 21, 2021

The Peoples Person last wrote a piece on Neves when reports claimed the Red Devils had moved ahead of Arsenal in the race for his signature.

His numbers speak for themselves and they seem to be saying he’s a perfect fit for Solskjaer’s side.

Neves’ range of passing and deep-lying playmaking ability is exactly what Manchester United have been asking for.

His ability to protect his defence is obvious too, as evidenced by his recoveries, tackles and interceptions.

The only doubt in regards to Neves’ ability to adapt to United is whether or not Solskjaer’s style of play will suit him.

After all, the setup that saw him succeed in Wolves is definitely different to the one he will potentially experience at Old Trafford.