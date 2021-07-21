Teden Mengi could move on loan to Derby County despite embargo



Derby County might have been given the green light to sign Manchester United youngster Teden Mengi despite the current transfer embargo.

Last season saw the centre-back get his first taste of senior football at the Championship club at 18 years of age.

However, sadly for Mengi he was injured a few weeks after making his debut for the club and returned back to the academy.

It has been rumoured that former Man United striker and all-time top scorer at the club Wayne Rooney would like to take on Mengi for a full season on loan to help develop the player further.

Unfortunately for Rooney and Derby, they received a transfer embargo which means that it became increasingly unlikely that they will be allowed to sign players for the new season.

An article from The Mirror claims that players would only be able to join the club if they had a fixed professional contract.

To obtain such a contract, the player must make a single first-team appearance in a competitive game that is not the EFL Trophy.

Following United’s friendly against Derby, Rooney conceded how hard it would be to sign any player.

“It’s not ideal and is something which I’m constantly aware of and am constantly trying to get answers,” he said.

“At the minute I’m still not getting what I want so I have to just focus on the players.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure of the ins and outs of it, so I just have to focus on the football.

“Something has to happen. It has to.”

Rooney was clearly desperate to find a way to bring the United man back to Pride Park.

“Teden did excellent for us last season,” the manager explained.

“At the minute from Teden’s point of view there is nothing I can do, I still can’t bring loan players in.

“I think he knows, and Manchester United know, he is a player I like. My hands are tied behind my back at the minute.”

However, clarification from the EFL on the terms of the embargo suggests loans can exist but for a maximum of six months. This opens up the possibility of Mengi joining after all and helping Derby through the first half of the forthcoming season.