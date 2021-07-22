Alex Telles transfer: Manchester United star focusing on working hard

Manchester United star Alex Telles is reportedly hard at work in training as he prepares for the new season with his current club.

The talented full-back has had a difficult time at Old Trafford since arriving last summer as he’s been caught in a tricky spot.

Telles hasn’t played poorly and clearly went through a season of adaptation but he also had to deal with Luke Shaw‘s surprise emergence.

The sensational Englishman suddenly put in such great form that he became included in debates that questioned who the best left-back in the world is.

Telles was always going to be on the backfoot in regards to unseating Shaw from the left-back throne and that has led to rumours over his future.

Re Telles, he is content at #MUFC and training hard for the season ahead. The club may be receiving enquiries, but Alex himself is not actively looking for a move away from United — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) July 21, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered news on Telles when a report claimed Inter Milan were also keen on his signature.

The enquiries mentioned above probably has to do with the Italian giants as well as other clubs such as Jose Mourinho‘s Roma.

Telles not actively looking to move away is a positive for United, who would probably prefer not having to address yet another position this transfer window.

However, the key word in that report is ‘active’ so it seems if a big enough club promises the Brazilian defender regular football then perhaps he would push to move.

It also wouldn’t be unimaginable if a big enough bid comes in for Telles that the Red Devils would consider cashing in.

On the other hand, there’s no doubt that Shaw needs competition and depth is important in any title-winning team so it would be best if the former Porto man stays put.