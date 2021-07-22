Donny van de Beek: Manchester United man opts to fight for future

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has reportedly opted against leaving the club despite rumours of interest from top sides like Barcelona.

The talented midfielder was brought in by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last summer transfer window but it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best of debut seasons.

Whereas Bruno Fernandes hit the ground running and made himself the talisman of United, Van de Beek has almost done the opposite.

The former Ajax man hardly gets a look into the starting XI and arguably hasn’t been given enough minutes to prove his worth.

Some fans also claim his versatility backfired on him as he was thrown around the pitch with no obvious or set role.

According to Manchester Evening News, Van de Beek will reject any interest from abroad as he still sees his future with the Red Devils and wants to remain to fight for his place.

It’s understood the young Dutchman has recovered from the groin injury that saw him miss out on the Euros and he is now feeling fit and fresh.

The Peoples Person last wrote a piece on Van de Beek when it was reported that Barcelona were planning on bringing him in on loan.

The 24-year-old is one of Europe’s top talents but has seemingly struggled to adapt to his new surroundings.

Whether that’s Solskjaer’s fault or Van de Beek’s fault is up for debate but what’s clear is that this current situation can’t carry on for much longer.

If the player doesn’t see more regular minutes this upcoming season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him depart next summer.

After all, no player is patient enough to see two seasons fly by them and do nothing about it, particularly someone of his quality.