Facundo Pellistri: Deportivo Alavés keen on re-signing Manchester United youngster on loan

Manchester United are looking to send Facundo Pellistri out on loan next season.

According to news outlet Diario AS, Deportivo Alavés are interested in bringing back the 19 year old for another year.

The Spanish club’s Sporting Director Sergio Fernandez feels that this move is ‘feasible.’

Pellistri signed for Man United from Peñarol for £9 million last summer and enjoyed a good loan spell at the La Liga club before returning to United for pre-season.

The Uruguayan capped a scintillating display in Man United’s 2-1 friendly win over Derby County.

He scored his first senior goal for the club after a brilliant link-up with fellow academy graduate Shola Shoretire.

The 19 year old was assured on the ball and never felt out of place in the side. In his post-match interview, he said, “There are a lot of young talents. All the guys want to improve.”

“The training is really hard, and I’m very happy with that because young guys are trying their best and looking for a place in the first team.”

“I went on loan to Alavés, and I felt good. Now I’m here, trying my best. I’m always pushing forward to be the best I can. I’m always working hard.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer however, plans to send the youngster on loan for another season to aid his development.

“I can see a loan deal for him, there’s been loads of interest, and for his best interests, a loan would be what we look for,” Solskjaer told MUTV after Sunday’s match.

Despite making only eight appearances for Alavés, the Uruguayan was a fundamental part of the club’s relegation survival during the latter part of the season.

In their defeat to Athletico Madrid, Pellistri drew high praise from compatriot and former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

Posting a picture of Pellistri and himself post-match, Suarez captioned: “A pleasure! Continue like this, and good things will come.”

Man United boast an array of options on the attacking front, indicating less game time for the 19 year old. Moreover, the arrival of Jadon Sancho would see him drop further down the pecking order.

A loan move for Pellistri seems likely, with plenty of clubs interested.

For now, 19-year-old will stick around with the squad ahead of Saturday’s game away at Queen’s Park Rangers.