Man United have £38 million bid for Raphael Varane rejected

Manchester United have made an initial bid for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane of €40 million plus €5 million in bonuses, around £34 million plus £4m. The bid has been rejected by los Blancos.

United have been in negotiations over the French centre back’s signature for weeks after he refused a contract extension at the Bernabeu.

Reports have suggested that personal terms are more-or-less tied up with United, involving a €12 million per annum contract (around £200k per week), but no official bid had, to date, been lodged with Florentino Perez at Real.

But now, according to AS, a bid has been made but it falls well short of Real’s asking price.

‘Neither club is moving from its initial position and they are not close to reaching an agreement,’ AS reports.

‘AS has a source very close to the negotiation. The two clubs want to become strong in their position.

‘United think that they can get Varane out of Madrid at an off-market price, cheaper than would be normal, as the player is in his last year of contract.

‘Madrid think that it is the English club that must make an effort and get closer to the €70 million at which the player was initially valued.

‘United, at the moment, have not moved from €40m plus five for objectives. The first written offer has been rejected and both parties have been summoned to resume talks.’

AS further reports that Varane has returned to training with new manager Carlo Ancelotti whilst the matter continues to be discussed between the clubs.

‘For him it is not a dish of good taste to start training under Ancelotti and then have to head to Manchester and start work again under Solsjkaer with a new methodology.

‘Real Madrid intend to remain firm in their idea of ​​not selling off the footballer. Rather than that, they prefer to keep him, start the campaign at Real Madrid and try to negotiate a renewal with more time and with another perspective, knowing more exactly how the public will return to the stadiums and whether the income will be partially restored.

‘If United do not get close to 70 million, everything can get complicated …’

It is an interesting slant on negotiations and very different from Mundo Deportivo‘s report of this afternoon, which claims United have the ‘upper hand’ in negotiations. They say:

‘[Real Madrid’s] intention is to sell him this summer and to do so they ask for 60 million [£51m].

‘However, United, who also know a lot of theory about renowned signings, are the ones who have the upper hand and the ones who are waiting for Real Madrid to soften up, knowing that Varane wants to change of scene and that August 31 is the last day to do it leaving some money in the coffers.’

Mundo, however, make no mention of a bid having been made and rejected.