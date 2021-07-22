Paris St Germain think signing Paul Pogba will convince Kylian Mbappe to stay

Just as we thought Paul Pogba would only be likely to move to Paris St Germain if Kylian Mbappe were to leave, a new report from Spain has put another spin on it entirely.

It was thought that the Parisians would be more likely to push the boat out for Pogba if they lost Mbappe, so that they could replace one galactico with another.

However, in an interesting twist, Fijaches.com reports that PSG chiefs believe that landing the United man could convince his compatriot to stay at the Parc des Princes rather than jump ship to Real Madrid.

‘The Paris Saint-Germain board of directors believes that the landing of Paul Pogba in the Parc des Princes could be crucial for Kylian Mbappé to change his mind and end up renewing his commitment to the club,’ the outlet says.

‘Since his continuity does not seem like a simple question of money, the French team is striving to build a new sports project that is especially attractive for the player.

‘For now, the Parisians have closed the signing of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defenders Sergio Ramos and Achraf and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

‘To finish off their plan, the club intends to recruit a player with whom Mbappé maintains an excellent relationship, his compatriot Paul Pogba.’

The outlet admits that it will not be easy for PSG to land ‘Le Pioche’, but they seem determined.

‘The task does not seem easy since, as Marca says, in order to present an offer in conditions, the club needs to make cash with the sale of numerous footballers (Sergio Rico, Alphonse Areola, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba …).

‘For now, Mbappé remains firm in his idea of not extending the contract … It remains to be seen if a hypothetical arrival of Pogba would change his plans.’

It seems hard to believe that the sale of the aforementioned stars (Rico, Areola, Kahrer and Dagba) would be sufficient to offset the Financial Fair Play implications of signing the 28-year-old, despite the fact that the rules have been relaxed.

The other issue is that years after PSG ‘convinced’ Neymar and Mbappe to sign by convincing them of their ‘sporting project’, that old story is wearing a bit thin.

PSG could build the best team in the world but unless they are allowed to join either the Premier League or Spanish League, they will never really be able to prove themselves except for in one cup competition – the Champions League.

Pogba wants to test himself against the best and win trophies, so despite all the rhetoric, the move does not seem to be in his best interests.