Paul Pogba: PSG consider transfer despite lack of Manchester United contact

Manchester United fans have been told the latest details on PSG’s reported interest in Paul Pogba as the rumours continue to grow.

The World Cup winner has a year left on his current deal and there has been plenty of speculation as to where he will be playing in the future.

Some sections of the media believe United would rather see him leave for free for the second time than sell him for cheap this summer transfer window.

Pogba has been a far happier player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer than he was under Jose Mourinho but that hasn’t proven to be enough to tie him down.

The feeling is that he wants to secure more trophies before his career is over and as such is being careful with his next major decision.

According to Sky Sports, there has been no contact or official bid yet from PSG but they are interested in signing Pogba.

It’s understood the supremely talented Frenchman wants to assess all his options before committing to anyone as it will likely be his last big contract.

The Peoples Person last wrote a piece on Pogba when a report claimed PSG are hoping that signing him would have the knock-on effect of keeping Kylian Mbappe on board too.

The former Juventus man has occasionally played a somewhat new role during the past season as he featured on the left-wing.

Some argue Pogba is at his best on the left of a midfield three but to play on the left flank entirely is slightly different.

Nonetheless, he flourished in that unorthodox role, so much so it left some to question where the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will play in the future.

The expectation for the upcoming season however, is that Pogba will return to a more central role and the hope is he can still be just as influential.