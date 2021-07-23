Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo impressive in Ivory Coast display at the Olympics



Manchester United stars Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo started the Olympics in winning fashion as they beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 yesterday.

Both players had the luxury of starting the winning match as the Ivory Coast kicked off their Olympics journey.

It proved to be an exciting start to the tournament as they were gifted a goal in the 39th minute, but Saudi Arabia equalised just five minutes afterwards.

It was a match that the Elephants couldn’t afford to lose, with Brazil and Germany also drawn alongside them in Group D.

Bailly, who is one of three overage players permitted to be in the squad, completed the 90 minutes as his team secured victory in Yokohama defending a narrow lead.

Amad and Bailly’s team were eager to grab that winning start with the score level after half-time.

Amad ran down the right-wing and managed to cut inside to beat three players before passing the ball to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie who smashed it into the bottom corner of the net.

This meant that the 19-year-old registered an assist for the game’s second goal due to his superb skills to get past the Saudi Arabia players.

The player himself was substituted soon after the winning goal following an impressive shift for his national team.

It was a nice little birthday treat for Amad, who turned 19 earlier this month and who no doubt would’ve been excited to beat a very good Saudi Arabia side as his team now look ahead to the next match against Brazil.

It looks likely that with the Olympics continuing during pre-season, with a good run the pair are unlikely to be back at Old Trafford until after the start of the new season.

