Fans react as Jadon Sancho officially unveiled as Man United player

by Red Billy
Manchester United fans have taken to social media to celebrate the official announcement of Jadon Sancho‘s £73 million transfer to Manchester United.

The transfer has taken over a year to complete and will see United finally find a solution to the gap in the right wing position that has, for the most part, been problematic since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2009.

The club tweeted:

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted his famous ‘Here we go’:

Andy Mitten said, rather sarcastically:

Jadon Sancho all confirmed for MUFC. Hugely encouraging signing. Good too that it was done quickly with the minimum of fuss and almost no speculation.’

Some fans said:

‘Top signing, get Varane done and United will have a big big chance of top 4. Others need to up their game.’

‘I’ve got goosebumps, i’m so stoked. What a way to start a Friday for me’

‘Welcome Jadon!’

‘Magician’.

‘I’ve waited two years for this and it feels good’.

‘He’s here and he’s beautiful.’

‘Best winger in the league already.’

‘Brilliant signing.’

Following his exploits for England in Euro 2020, the 21-year-old is now on holiday before joining up with the team for the new season for the end of their pre-season schedule, potentially against Everton.

