Highly rated Will Fish joins Stockport County on loan

Manchester United have confirmed highly rated centre back Will Fish has joined National League side Stockport County on a season long loan.

The 18 year old is currently featuring in pre-season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side and is confirmed to remain for the next two fixtures before meeting up with his new club on the 30th of July.

Despite his tender age he has made a big impression on Ole and United’s staff, earning his first team debut in the penultimate match of the season against Wolves.

Stockport County staff are similarly excited by his talent with manager Simon Rusk saying “I’m delighted to have Will on board for the upcoming season. We are all really excited to work by his potential and to have the opportunity to work with him and develop his talents.”

Stockport’s director of football Simon Wilson has also add his view that Fish “is a high profile signing for the club, and we are delighted that both Will and Manchester United have been attracted to what we are doing to the point where they are willing to see us as the next step in his development.”

“Will is going to find different challenges here, but this is important for him and by agreeing to come he shows he has the maturity and mentality to take them head on. Welcome to the club Will, and good luck,” wished Wilson.

Maturity and mentality have been two strong features of the youngsters time through the ranks.

Consistently played above his years, the England youth international was first spotted by supporters when he was included on the bench for an u19s UEFA Youth League match at only 15.

His progression has moved quickly from there, as after just his second appearance for the u18s he was already promoted to the u23s at just 16. He made a sensational debut in a clean sheet performance against Fulham.

A year later, Fish’s maturity and mentality were rewarded by the club’s staff as they named the then 17 year old the captain of United’s u23s side. This happened despite his being regularly the second youngest player in the side, only older than Shola Shoretire.

It was wearing the armband when Fish would come across his new manager Simon Rusk, then managing Brighton’s u23s. A dominating performance which saw United run out 5-2 victors evidently left an impression on Rusk’s mind.

After an impressive season for the u23s where he was often given the impossible task of controlling a makeshift backline, consisting of no centre-back partner, out of position full-backs and no defensive-minded midfielders to shield them, Fish has gone through many tough challenges in his early career.

But many more are to come as Wilson alludes to, in Fish’s first foray into senior football.

The main challenge United staff will be looking for Fish to overcome is the physicality and aggression of lower league football.

Despite being relatively strong and good in the air, the youngster has struggled at times with his timidness and tendency of standing off a challenge. It is these displays which has saw MUTV commentators jokingly label him “too nice” and saw supporters compare him to former academy star Jonny Evans.

The experience of National League football will be certain to toughen up the youngster though and heading out so young will afford him more time in his development.