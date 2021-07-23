How Jadon Sancho would benefit Manchester United’s overall squad

Jadon Sancho is now officially a Manchester United player.

After a never-ending saga of negotiations with Borussia Dortmund that lasted over a year, the 21 year old has finally been unveiled as a United player today.

The two clubs struck a deal at £73 million, making Sancho the second most expensive English footballer after Harry Maguire.

This signing shows a statement of intent from Man United, who aim to compete for top honours next season.

For Dortmund Sancho registered 50 goals in 137 matches across all competitions.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho broke a 51-year Bundesliga record tonight, becoming the youngest ever player (19y 267d) to reach 22 Bundesliga goals. pic.twitter.com/ystlCzt5DB — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) December 17, 2019

An article by Carl Anka of The Athletic perfectly explains the importance of this transfer and its benefits to the rest of the squad.

One of United’s significant weaknesses is the imbalance in attacking play.

Almost all of the attacking impetus is focused down the left-hand side, with the likes of Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes occupying similar positions.

This leaves a large gap down the right-hand side, which is often left unexploited.

Jadon Sancho would offer natural width on the right-wing, which would instantly stretch the opposition defence and balance United’s attack.

Mason Greenwood has been deployed as a makeshift right-winger. The arrival of Sancho will allow the teenager to play in his natural position as a striker.

One of United’s standout performers last season, Edinson Cavani, will enjoy the 21 year old’s creative presence. Expect the Uruguayan to feast on Sancho’s service from out wide.

Marcus Rashford is set to miss a portion of the season due to his shoulder surgery.

Sancho’s versatility allows him to play in Rashford’s position in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

The pair are thought to be close friends off the pitch already, frequently spending time together when on England duty.

Rashford will indeed benefit from the arrival of his compatriot, lifting the physical burden on himself.

Anthony Martial will be looking to fight his way into the first team after a forgettable last season.

With Rashford undergoing shoulder surgery, the Frenchman can lock down the left-wing, a position in which he has thrived the most.

The prospect of Sancho and Martial on opposite wings would cause mayhem in the opposition defence. Both the players tend to attract defenders, leaving space for teammates to exploit.

Since 2006/07, only four players had scored 15+ goals and provided 15+ assists in a single season of a top-five European division: ✓ Lionel Messi (x4)

✓ Eden Hazard (x2)

✓ Cristiano Ronaldo

✓ Luis Suárez Jadon Sancho has just made it five. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Yvb1kpWBZC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

As a number 10, Bruno Fernandes will enjoy Sancho’s creative presence in the final third of the pitch.

More often than not, the Portuguese is United’s sole creator. He now can operate centrally, with Sancho occupying the wing. The Englishman’s arrival would ease the overall burden on Fernandes.

Paul Pogba, too, will be delighted at the prospect of playing with another potent attacker in Sancho.

The Frenchman can launch numerous attacks from deep when supplied with intelligent runners.

If he remains at the club, his partnership with Sancho will be incredible to watch.

Midfielders Scott Mctominay and Fred will benefit hugely from the arrival of the 21 year old.

The pair can now focus on supplying the ball to the creative players and build a solid base in midfield.

From a defensive point of view, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are both excellent on the ball. Sancho provides them with another outlet to find from one of their long-range passes.

However, the player that will benefit the most from Sancho’s arrival is Aaron Wan Bissaka.

The 23 year old right-back is United’s only presence on the right-wing, with Greenwood drifting into the central areas.

More often than not, Wan Bissaka is caught out of position during an opposition turnover. Sancho will ease the burden on him to attack.

Their partnership will be crucial to United’s overall gameplay.

Sancho is a generational talent and already one of the finest young players in the world. His determination and experience of playing at the highest level make him the perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.