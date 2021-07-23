It’s official: Jadon Sancho signs for Manchester United

Manchester United have announced the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21 year old has agreed to a five-year contract until 2026. The club will pay an initial fee of around £73 million to Dortmund.

The English club confirmed the deal on their website on July 1, subject to medical, which has now been completed.

Sancho is delighted to join the Red Devils. In his interview via ManUtd.com, he stated, ‘I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day.

‘The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.

‘I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.’

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. ‘Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United.

‘He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom. His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team.

‘Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level. For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad. We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.

The 21 year old becomes the second most expensive English footballer after Harry Maguire, who was signed from Leicester City for a reported £80 million.

At Dortmund, Sancho scored 50 goals in 137 matches across all competitions.

He also became the fifth player to notch 15 goals and 15 assists in a single season in Europe’s top-five leagues.

Currently on a three-week holiday after Euro 2020, Sancho is set to return to training at the start of August as per The Athletic and is likely to feature in Man United’s final pre-season friendly against Everton.