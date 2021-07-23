Jadon Sancho: Manchester United announce new number, fans have mixed feelings

Manchester United fans have reacted in different ways following the announcement of Jadon Sancho‘s new number.

Many had anticipated the young winger will be handed the iconic number seven shirt as his transfer has long been waited on.

Supporters recognise Sancho’s talent and his potential to become a world-class player and so the anticipation was he’d be handed an appropriate number.

Edinson Cavani currently holds the number seven shirt and some fans have even joked he’d broken the curse on it, following poor performances from the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia in it.

The experienced Uruguayan has enjoyed an explosive debut season and it looks as though he wasn’t willing to give up the shirt just yet.

Doesn't hit as right but we get JS7 next season🔥 — Trey (@UTDTrey) July 23, 2021

He's hopefully gonna get 7 next year. It doesn't matter to me what he'll wear this year. — Vishy (@vishy_united) July 23, 2021

#JS25 for a year until the #7 is free.

Ronaldoesque.. — ً (@TheFergusonWay) July 23, 2021

25 for 25 G/A this year innit? pic.twitter.com/lZ4qEE4Prb — Rounak Thadani (@RounakThadani) July 23, 2021

Of course, while some fans are upset, the majority are accepting the news in a light-hearted manner and are willing to wait to see Sancho following the footsteps of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and George Best.

Cavani was only ever planning to stay another year anyways so it means the shirt will be free for the season after.

Sancho can start the season with a little less pressure without the shirt and naturally, fans will expect him to have to adapt to his new surroundings either way.