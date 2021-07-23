Leon Goretzka prefers FC Bayern stay despite Manchester United interest

Manchester United appear to be pressing on with their audacious bid to land Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.

The midfielder is entering the last year of his contract in Bavaria, which has led to increasing speculation that United are working to lure him to England.

And tweets from various Bundesliga sources have popped up today, apparently confirming United’s interest.

First up, respected German journalist Christian Falk claimed that the Red Devils have gazumped Bayern’s first offer of €12m-a-year. He tweeted:

Update Goretzka: Man United offer Leon Goretzka a higher salary than FC Bayern. The next round of negotiations with Bayern will follow.

Falk’s claims were expanded upon by Jan Aage Fjortoft, who confirmed that United have topped the German club’s initial offer.

Fjortfoft has also said that the midfield powerhouse wants to stay at Bayern, although he expects parity with the club’s other top-bracket earners.

He tweeted:

Re: Goretzka Podcast “BayernInsider” a great source:

1. Goretzka wants to stay – 1 year left.

2. Apparently wants €20 mill a year like Bayern “big earners”.

3. Apparently Bayern offered €12 million.

4. Through agents/advisor Man United have offered Goretzka more money than Bayern.

Re: Goretzka

Podcast “BayernInsider” a great source: 1. Goretzka wants to stay- 1 year left

2. Apparently wants €20 mill a year like Bayern “big earners”

3. Apparently Bayern offered €12 mill

It’s easy to understand why United would be so interested in the highly rated powerhouse.

Goretzka is regarded as one of the most dynamic midfielders in the Bundesliga and was in typically excellent form last season.

He contributed an impressive 10 goal involvements from 18 appearances, with 5 assists and 5 goals.

Although generally deployed as a box-to-box marauder, he’s also known for his versatility, and can slot in anywhere between the defensive and attacking midfield positions.

It remains to be seen whether United’s name is being used to force Bayern’s hand, or if there’s a genuine belief that the midfielder’s head could be turned.

The noise so far indicates that Goretzka is happy where he is, but his agents want to ensure that his next contract matches his status as one of the club’s crown jewels.

It’s extremely rare for top talents to be prised from Bayern unless they’re happy to sell, so the smart money would probably be on him extending his stay in the not-too-distant future.

However, if United’s interest is indeed genuine, it’s an impressive show of ambition as the club looks to complete a much-needed revamp of the midfield.