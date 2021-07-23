Man United players welcome Jadon Sancho to the club

Current and former Manchester United players have taken to social media to welcome new signing Jadon Sancho to the club.

Sancho’s arrival was finally announced by the club this afternoon.

The England man will wear the number 25 shirt, with the number 7 remaining with Edinson Cavani for his final season.

Always fast out of the blocks, Bruno Fernandes was the first current player to tweet a welcome message:

‘Welcome to the club @Sanchooo10. I look forward to playing together. Old Trafford are you ready?’ he said.

Harry Maguire tweeted:

‘Welcome @Sanchooo10’

Marcus Rashford, who is on holiday with Sancho at the moment, tweeted:

‘Yes x Welcome brother @Sanchooo10’

Rio Ferdinand tweeted a chant:

‘Viva Sancho, Viva Sancho, Running down the wing

‘Hear United sing Viva Sancho…’

Viva Sancho

Viva Sancho

Running down the wing

Hear United sing

United coach and former player Mike Phelan tweeted:

‘Important breaking news for us all I guess #Sancho The hard work starts now.’

Sancho’s old club, Borussia Dortmund, also tweeted a message of support:

‘Thank you for everything, Jadon. Everyone in Dortmund wishes you the best of luck in England!’

And Sancho himself tweeted a message for United fans:

‘Hello United fans. The wait is finally over.

‘I am here. Can’t wait to get started.

‘And see you guys at Old Trafford on the 14th August.

‘See you soon, take care.’

Sancho is currently on holiday and is not expected to start training at Carrington until the week commencing Monday 2 August.

By that time, United will have already played four of their five pre-season friendlies but he could make his debut in the final pre-season friendly on Saturday 7 August at Old Trafford against Everton.