Manchester United announce their Youth Academy Intake of 2021-22

Manchester United have announced the promotion of eleven players to their academy as part of the Professional Development Phase ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Some of the players have already experienced football at the Under-18 level.

This new group of players will regularly feature in Under-17, Under-18, UEFA Youth League and Under-23s games programmes in the coming years.

United’s Under-18s finished second in the league last season, and this intake could have a prominent part to play in helping this season’s team try to go one better.

The club has heavily focused on developing its academy since the appointment of former Head of Development Nicky Butt in 2016.

Since 2019, Man United have recruited 19 players from all across Europe to swell its academy ranks. All barring three of them were 16 years of age when joining.

This season’s youth intake promises some exciting players.

One of them is 16-year-old Daniel Gore.

Former scout and youth team coach Lee Waddington says Gore is a unique talent.

In his interview with The Manchester Evening News, he stated, “Gore was my first signing at Burnley, and now he’s at Man United Under-16s, and I think he’s an extraordinary talent.”

“That’s not because of me; that’s just because of him. Great lad, fantastic work ethic, feet on the ground, but he’s just got that unpredictability about him. To either score goals or make goals.”

Gore scored for the Under-18s in their FA Youth Cup third-round win over Salford City last season.

He made his first start in the U18 Premier League in February and has also played for England Under-16s.

Left-back Sam Murray started once and came off the bench five times last season.

Another exciting prospect, 16 year old winger Maxi Oyedele, was named in the eleven once and made a further two appearances as a substitute.

Other names include midfielder Sam Mather and forward Kobie Mainoo. The latter was the most involved player among first-year scholars, playing eleven matches in total.

The following is the complete list of players promoted:

Goalkeeper: Tom Wooster, Eric Hanbury

Defenders: Sonny Aljofree, Tyler Fredricson, Marcus Lawrence, Sam Murray, Maxi Oyedele

Midfielders: Kobbie Mainoo, Daniel Gore, Sam Mather

Forward: Manni Norkett