Paris Saint-Germain expected to make formal approach for Paul Pogba

Manchester United are expecting Paris Saint-Germain to make a formal approach for Paul Pogba this transfer window according to The Telegraph.

Pogba is entering into the final year of his contract at United and as of yet has given the club no signs of any intention to sign a new deal and reportedly has turned down recent offers.

As a result, United face the prospect of losing the Frenchman on a free yet again or cashing in this summer.

The Telegraph reports that “Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, is understood to have been in discussions with PSG about personal terms as the French club lay the groundwork for a move.”

PSG are expected to be looking to seal the deal with a bid of up to €50m or £43m.

Pogba’s future in Manchester has been surrounded in a cloud of uncertainty for several years with links to Real Madrid and Juventus, among other clubs.

With time drawing nearer to the end of his contract, a final conclusion is set to be made on the seemingly never ending saga.

PSG is the latest club to be touted as a future destination for the World Cup winner and the French club believe his signing would help to convince Kylian Mbappe to remain in Paris.

Meanwhile, United look set to be preparing for his departure with recent links to Ruben Neves.

A deep lying playmaker with bite, Neves offers the prospect of slotting into Manchester United’s midfield pairing smoothly, a task Pogba has struggled with during his five years at the club.

Despite all of his talents, the mercurial Frenchman has spent much of his time at United moving between roles at the base of midfield, in an advanced midfield role, and on the left wing.

With none of the aforementioned roles ever seeming a perfect fit, PSG look set to try fit him into Mauricio Pochettino’s set up more effectively.