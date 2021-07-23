Phil Jones: Manchester United player is ‘unsellable’ according to reports

Manchester United are looking to part ways with some of their unwanted players this summer.

The club wants to gather funds in order to facilitate signings in the transfer window.

One of the players mentioned is Phil Jones. The 29 year old has been sidelined due to injury for the past 13 months.

Jones, a forgotten name in the United defence, is deemed ‘unsellable’ according to Manchester Evening News.

He signed for the Red Devils in 2011 from Blackburn Rovers for a fee of £16.5 million. At the time, he was regarded as one of England’s brightest prospects.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Jones won the Premier League title, playing 17 league games in the 2012-13 season.

The legendary manager also went on to state that Jones could end up as United’s ‘best ever player.’

The Englishman, however, has had a forgettable time through injuries. He has missed over 204 games through 23 different injuries since his time at the club.

His last game for United was way back in January 2020 against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup.

He was one of the goal scorers in the Red Devil’s resounding 6-0 victory.

Since then, the 29 year old has missed 73 games due to a knee injury, including the entire 2020-21 season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pushing to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, with the two clubs in direct contact for a week as per Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United are in direct contact with Real Madrid for Raphaël Varane since one week. Varane wants a Premier League experience but he’ll be respectful. He’s not breaking his relationship with Real. 🔴 #MUFC It’s up to the two clubs to reach an agreement. Talks on. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2021

With United aiming to compete for top honours next season, there is little to no chance for a place in the team for Jones.

His contract runs till 2023, and the club will be looking to move him on soon.