What Jadon Sancho said in his first interview as a Manchester United player

Jadon Sancho has given his first interview as a Manchester United player, which was broadcast on MUTV this afternoon.

Sancho was clearly excited to be joining United.

‘It’s an honour really, growing up Manchester United was one of the biggest clubs, that’s what it’s known for, and obviously all the trophies they’ve won, the iconic players who have come before me. I’m happy to be wearing this jersey now,’ he said.

‘To be fair, when I was at Dortmund, I was just playing my football, so I was just blocking out all the noise and just focussing on what me and my team had to accomplish as a team.

‘And then obviously when I was at the Euros, that’s when things started picking up even more and that’s when I started to hear United were interested.’

Sancho was asked how he felt about the welcome from United fans.

‘It feels very nice to have the fans by my side,’ he said. ‘It’s always a great feeling, especially when you come into a new club, you need to feel comfortable straight away and I’m sure the fans will give me that feeling.’

The England man also admitted that having played in Manchester before would help him settle.

‘Yeah definitely. I know the area quite well so yes it would.

‘It feels nice [to be returning to England], my family can come and watch me play so yes it’s nicer to be back closer to my family again.’

The 21-year-old was clearly itching to get started in the Premier League, which starts with a game against Leeds United on August 14th.

‘I’m excited for the new season, especially the first games at home. It’s always a confidence booster in front of your home fans, so it’ll be nice.

‘I told [Kalvin Phillips of Leeds] to watch out, so he knows!’

The 21-year-old believes his four years in Germany have been crucial to his development.

‘Dortmund helped me develop and get the experience of playing i n the Champions League and get experience in big games.

‘I feel I’ve done well in those big games and now I’m ready for a new challenge and a bigger step.

‘[Moving to Dortmund] has helped me mature as a person and a player, I took it on really well and my former teammates helped me a lot, with settling in in Germany and staying focused.

The winger was asked about his fellow Englishmen at Dortmund, Erling Haaland, Giovanni Reyna and Jude Bellingham.

‘Yeah, obviously I had to start it as they all followed. They’re great lads with great potential as well so I’m looking forward to where they’re going to be soon.’

He also explained how his friendship with Marcus Rashford and other United players grew.

‘ ‘I first met Marcus when I first got selected for England. He was with Jesse Lingard and so I started to speak to them and they started to like and we started hanging round together and we got closer and closer.

‘[Euro 2020 was] my first tournament meeting Luke [Shaw]… Luke is a very nice guy, one of my guys in the changing room to go to speak to.

‘[The young talent at United] is one of the main reasons I’ve come to United, because I can see the development that’s going on here and I want to be a part of it especially because it’s such an iconic club, to be a part of it is a dream come true and I’m sure my family will be proud of me making this big step.’

Sancho is also looking forward to playing with big world stars such as Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes.

‘They have a lot of experience so learning off them will be a nice thing to do and obviously playing with them is a different kind of feeling’

He described his early influences as ‘Ronaldinho, Wayne Rooney for England, those two are iconic and my role models. Obviously Cristiano Ronaldo as well’.

The new Red Devil also took some time to explain his tattoos.

‘This one (on left forearm) was the first one and is the most meaningful one, my little brother passed away when he was younger and when I was at primary school I wrote a poem that I said at the funeral, so this one is definitely the most meaningful one.’

Finally, Sancho left a message for United fans.

‘I can’t wait to get started and bringing trophies to where they belong, see you soon,’ he said.