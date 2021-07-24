Alex Telles: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Manchester United star’s injury

Manchester United star Alex Telles will reportedly be out of action for the near future with the new season just around the corner.

The Brazilian defender could not have suffered his injury at a more poorly timed moment as he was just enjoying his pre-season.

With Luke Shaw out on holiday following his adventure with England in the Euros, Telles had the perfect opportunity to make an impression unrivaled.

Unfortunately instead, he’s managed to pick up an unlucky injury, caused by him slipping up in training.

It’s likely by the time he returns, Shaw would already be in the first-team picture again and he probably will struggle to break back into the starting XI.

Alex Telles out for #mufc with an ankle injury sustained in training. Solskjaer tells MUTV he's out for a few weeks. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 24, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Telles news when it was claimed he was not actively looking to leave the club.

It’s easy to imagine that if Manchester United receive a respectable amount of money for the former Porto man then they would probably accept it.

After all, although Telles has only been at the club for a season, he’s potentially not all too pleased with the lack of minutes he’s received so far.

Shaw’s sensational form means it’s difficult for the 28-year-old to have a proper career at Old Trafford.

Unless he accepts his bit-part role, he will want to move somewhere he is promised regular football given he’s in the prime of his career.

When Telles first arrived the left-back spot was open for the taking but even Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not have predicted how Shaw would suddenly go through the form of his career.