Man United fans react to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new contract

Manchester United fans have been taking to social media to respond to the news that the club have awarded manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer h a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The response to the news, so far, has been mixed.

Those in favour said:

‘Why the negative? He’s overseen back to back top 4 finishes. He’s once again made the United project appealing to some of the best players in the world. Seem to remember Varane turning his nose up to LvG and José. With the promised change in tactical approach, future looks red.’

‘Since Ole came we have built a squad for the future, a happy team, youth structure back with the whole club back on track. The trophies will surely come’

‘I’m delighted that we are sticking with the vision that Ole has and we are slowly getting there, just need that first trophy and they will start becoming a regular thing again.’

‘What fantastic news to wake up to. Fully deserves it.’

‘All the Ole outers can go cry in a corner, we are finally sticking with ONE MANAGER instead of switching them like socks which leads nowhere, I am HAPPY. yes ole!!

Those who did not agree with the decision said:

‘Utter flop if he doesn’t win anything this season he has to go.’

‘£400m spent

Finals bottled 1

Semi-Finals bottled 4

Trophies won? 0

Progress made 0

Give him a new contract!’

‘Zero trophies won’

‘Should have waited till the end of the season IMO

‘Is this really a good idea?

‘3 years trophyless, bottling semi finals and a final to Villarreal and he got a new contract?

‘I think this is a rushed decision.’

‘I don’t think this is the best decision, I’d have given him the contract after this upcoming season to see if he won something because I don’t think he’s done enough to earn it but he’s the manager of our club and I still stand by him.’

‘We could’ve just waited until the end of the season to decide whether to give him a new contract depending on how we perform this coming season. Not like anyone’s gonna try and get him and he won’t ever leave on his own accord so don’t see why we rushed the decision.’